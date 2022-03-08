Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Former champions Gor Mahia will make a short trip to face Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League fixture at Wundayi Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo are unbeaten in their last three matches – a 3-1 win against Posta Rangers, a 1-1 draw against Bandari, and 2-1 win against Ulinzi Stars in their last top-flight assignment.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka have managed one win from their last four matches. After drawing 0-0 against promoted side Kenya Police, Batoto ba Mungu recovered to beat Wazito FC 2-1 but again suffered a 2-0 defeat against champions Tusker before a 0-0 result against KCB.

Game Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo. Midfielders Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia. Forwards Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Nixon Omondi, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo will welcome Nixon Omondi to the squad after he recovered from a knee injury that saw him miss the draw against the Bankers.

Odhiambo has stressed the importance of the team getting maximum points in a fixture he described as “a close battle.”

“Our encounter against Gor Mahia has always been a close one,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website ahead of the game. “We are in need of maximum points moving forward and the Wednesday tie is a chance for us. It’s a crucial encounter and we want to convert our chances up front.

“There are no fresh injury concerns to worry about, but we are delighted to have Nixon Omondi back in the squad. He resumed group training and we hope he can be in good shape for Wednesday’s fixture.”

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, and Philemon Otieno. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

After their hard-fought win against Ulinzi Stars, Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier has called on his players to keep the same momentum against Batoto ba Mungu.

“It was a tough game against Ulinzi and we knew it was not going to be easy but my players stood up to the challenge and performed very well,” Spier told GOAL ahead of the game. “We want to keep the same momentum against Sofapaka.

“We know Sofapaka are not doing very well in last four matches but that does not put us as favourites, we must fight for every ball and also make sure we use our chances, the game against Ulinzi was good and if we can replicate the same and even better the display, then we will beat Sofapaka.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.