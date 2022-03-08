Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Former champions Gor Mahia will make a short trip to face Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League fixture at Wundayi Stadium on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo are unbeaten in their last three matches – a 3-1 win against Posta Rangers, a 1-1 draw against Bandari, and 2-1 win against Ulinzi Stars in their last top-flight assignment.
Meanwhile, Sofapaka have managed one win from their last four matches. After drawing 0-0 against promoted side Kenya Police, Batoto ba Mungu recovered to beat Wazito FC 2-1 but again suffered a 2-0 defeat against champions Tusker before a 0-0 result against KCB.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, March 9, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia.
|Forwards
|Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Nixon Omondi, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.
Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo will welcome Nixon Omondi to the squad after he recovered from a knee injury that saw him miss the draw against the Bankers.
Odhiambo has stressed the importance of the team getting maximum points in a fixture he described as “a close battle.”
“Our encounter against Gor Mahia has always been a close one,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website ahead of the game. “We are in need of maximum points moving forward and the Wednesday tie is a chance for us. It’s a crucial encounter and we want to convert our chances up front.
“There are no fresh injury concerns to worry about, but we are delighted to have Nixon Omondi back in the squad. He resumed group training and we hope he can be in good shape for Wednesday’s fixture.”
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, and Philemon Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
After their hard-fought win against Ulinzi Stars, Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier has called on his players to keep the same momentum against Batoto ba Mungu.
“It was a tough game against Ulinzi and we knew it was not going to be easy but my players stood up to the challenge and performed very well,” Spier told GOAL ahead of the game. “We want to keep the same momentum against Sofapaka.
“We know Sofapaka are not doing very well in last four matches but that does not put us as favourites, we must fight for every ball and also make sure we use our chances, the game against Ulinzi was good and if we can replicate the same and even better the display, then we will beat Sofapaka.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.
Match Preview
It was Gor Mahia who won the first round meeting after registering a 1-0 win while last season, Gor Mahia sealed the double over Batoto ba Mungu, as they won the first meeting 2-1 before winning the second round fixture 1-0.
The last time Sofapaka managed to beat Gor Mahia was in the 2019-20 season when they won the second round meeting 3-1 and this was after Gor had won the first meeting 2-1.
In the last seven meetings, Gor Mahia have secured six wins with Sofapaka winning the other one. Sofapaka are currently placed 11th on the 18-team table after amassing 25 points from 19 matches. They have won six matches, drawn seven, and lost six.
Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are in the fourth position with 34 points from 19 outings, nine points fewer than table leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. K’Ogalo have registered nine wins, seven draws, and three defeats.