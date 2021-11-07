Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will look to end their three-match winless run when they take on Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League match at Wundanyi Stadium on Sunday.
Ingwe have lost their last three matches in the top-flight and another defeat against Batoto ba Mungu will pile pressure on coach Patrick Aussems.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, November 7, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia.
|Forwards
|Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.
Just like AFC Leopards, Sofapaka have also struggled this season as they have suffered three straight defeats in the top-flight.
However, coach Ken Odhiambo is confident they will get a positive result against Ingwe to help revive their stuttering campaign.
“It is one of those closely fought battles with a lot at stake. We face each other at a moment; we are both not doing well,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.
“Nevertheless, we want to get back to winning ways though it won’t be an easy walk in the park since our opponents are in our situation too. We are into a new month, and we only want to begin on a positive note.”
On the team’s preparations heading into the fixture and if they have any injury concerns, Odhiambo said: “We have had a whole week to prepare for the match, and this has been a plus to us in terms of correcting all the areas of need.
“Despite last week’s setback, the players have been positive, and we hope to implement all our preparations on the pitch. The team is in a good shape, we haven’t had any serious concerns from our medical department.
“All the small knocks from Gor Mahia tie have been well-taken care of.”
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, and Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Joachim Oluoch, Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana.
|Midfielders
|Peter Thiong’o, Kayci Odhiambo, Eugine Musilwa, Collins Milimo, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Daniel Kakai, Prince Ayeko, Wanyama, Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi, Donald Ange, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.
After losing to Ulinzi Stars in their last outing, coach Aussems has called for an immediate response from his players against Batoto ba Mungu.
“We are in a very bad run of results, some results we have not really expected to see but it is the situation we find ourselves in,” Aussems told Goal. “All we need now is a quick response to halt the bad run.”
After losing 17 players in the just-concluded transfer window, Ingwe finally received the green light from Fifa to sign new players on deadline day.
The new arrivals at the Den include Daniel Kakai, Maxwell Muchesia, Kayci Odhiambo, Levis Opiyo, Eugene Musilwa, Joachim Oluoch, Collins Milimo, Prince Ayeko, Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi, and Donald Ange.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Fasanmi.
Match Preview
Sofapaka have suffered three straight defeats – 2-1 against Mathare United, 2-1 against KCB, and 1-0 against Gor Mahia in their last assignment.
On the other hand, since beating Tusker 1-0 in their season opener, Ingwe have also lost their last three matches – 1-0 against Gor Mahia, 2-1 against Bandari, and 2-0 against Ulinzi Stars.
Last season in matches between these two sides, AFC Leopards won the first meeting 3-0 before the second round meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.
In the 2019 season, it was Ingwe who harvested a maximum of six points from the fixture, winning the first meeting 2-1 before sealing a double over them with another 2-1 win in the second-round meeting.
Sofapaka are placed 13th on the 18-team table with four points from five matches while AFC Leopards are in position 15 with four points from five outings.