Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to seal a double over rivals Batoto ba Mungu when they play away at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta

AFC Leopards will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they face Sofapaka in an away FKF Premier League match at Wundanyi grounds in Taita Taveta on Wednesday.

Ingwe lost their last top-flight match 3-1 against promoted side Bidco United, a game which saw them throw away the chance of dislodging Tusker from the top of the 18-team table.

But after securing their place in the final of the Shield Cup following a 4-1 penalty shoot-out win against Division One side Equity Bank two days ago, Ingwe, led by coach Patrick Aussems, kept their hopes of winning the double this campaign alive.

However, on Wednesday they will come up against a Sofapaka side who won their last league assignment 1-0 against title-chasing KCB, before the league took a two-week break to pave way for the domestic cup action.

Game Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards Date Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Time 15: 00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya. Forwards Timothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, and Paul Kiongera.

After beating title-contenders KCB 1-0 in their last league assignment before the break, Sofapaka stands a good chance to make it two wins out of two when they face Ingwe.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo has promised a cautious approach ahead of the fixture insisting he wants to see his team maintain the winning run until the end of the season.

“We beat KCB and now we have to beat AFC but we must be very cautious because they are a tough team and they also need points as they are chasing for the title,” Odhiambo told Goal.

Batoto ba Mungu will be boosted with the return of striker Kepha Aswani, but might not start in the game while Lawrence Juma will be their key man after scoring against the Bankers.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, Kilume, Nshimirimana, Mutamba, Kibwage (c), Okal, Sifuna, Imbusia, Achesa, Mitima, Juma.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Coach Aussems has once again condemned the congested fixture list, insisting his players have started to burn out but he maintains they will have to push and reach their targets.

“We have just played in the semis of Shield Cup and we have to travel to Taita Taveta to face Sofapaka, we have been playing two to three matches in a week, and to be honest it is taking a toll on my players,” Aussems told Goal.

“But we don’t have many options because we have to finish the league, all we need to do is to recover the players, we want to use even a full day to return them [players] to their best fitness level before we face Sofapaka.”

Ingwe will have all their players available for selection with defender Isaac Kipyegon leading the side from the back while Elvis Rupia will lead the attacking line.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura (c), Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.