Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The tie between Sofapaka and AFC Leopards is the biggest one of matchday seven in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), especially given Ingwe's desire to continue posting impressive results.
Batoto ba Mungu will strive to win the showdown so as to help them claim maximum points after going down against Nzoia Sugar in their previous match.
Sunday's clash could determine how the KPL is won at the end of the season as the two former champions clash for the first time in the 2019/20 season.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, October 27
|Time
|4:15 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Watenga, Richard Aimo, Brian Wakasala,
|Defenders
|Wilson Obayi, Faina Jacobs, George Maelo, Peter Lwasa, Samuel Mutiria, Allan Katwe, Titus Achesa,
|Midfielders
|Cercidy Okeyo, Ellie Asieche, Mohammed Kilume, Phillip Muchuma, Sammy Imbuye, Brian Magonya,
|Forwards
|Timonah Wanyonyi, Ronald Okoth, Brian Nyakan, Kepha Aswani.
Sofapaka head coach Ricardo Alves could field striker Kepha Aswani, who missed their previous matches due to an illness while Brian Magonya, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, is set to sit out completely.
Alves could ring the changes in his first XI as he tries to change the fortunes of the 2009 KPL champions, who have had just two wins so far.
Sofapaka could also be without goalkeepers Brian Wakasala and Ismail Watenga, who are mourning after they lost their fathers during the week.
“We must make sure that we bounce back to winning ways after losing to Nzoia Sugar in a match we dominated last time out,” coach Alves told Goal.
“We want to keep pace with the leading teams and I have instructed my boys on what to do.”
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Achesa, Maelo, Obayi, Kilume, Jacobs, Muchuma, Okeyo, Lwasa, Nyakan, Asieche.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili,
|Defenders
|Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi,
|Midfielders
|Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe, Paul Were.
|Forwards
|Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.
Ingwe are set to welcome back Malian striker Ismail Diarra and defender Hansel Ochieng, who missed their last match against Western Stima due to injuries.
Marvin Nabwire is expected to miss out as he is still recovering from a long-term knee injury he suffered, coincidentally, against Sofapaka in January.
Ingwe's football operation's manager Tom Juma told Goal on Friday the two players - Diarra and Ochieng - are ready to feature on Sunday.
“[Diarra] is back, and ready for action though I cannot tell whether he will be involved or not,” Juma told Goal.
“It is up to the coach [Casa Mbongo] to make a decision depending on the tactical plan. It is the same case with Hansel [Ochieng], he is okay now and ready to play for us."
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shikhayi, Kipyegon, Kayumba, Mudenyu, Ndikumana, Senaji, Isuza, Mukangula, Odhiambo, Makwatta.
Match Preview
Batoto ba Mungu have been the giants in this fixture recently, having won four of their last six matches against AFC Leopards. They have scored eight goals and conceded just four.
Ingwe’s win against Sofapaka last season came in June 2018 where they won courtesy of a goal by Brian Marita in the 84th minute. A 2-2 draw was registered in December 2018 marking the only time the two sides shared spoils since October 2015.
Juma believes the team has done enough preparations to deserve a win from the Narok encounter.
"Sofapaka are a good team with a good coach, yes, but we have prepared well and are ready to get a win,” Juma told Goal.
“We have to create and take our chances as well. We have been training well for the game against Sofapaka and I feel we are ready.”
Juma is expecting a tough clash but is optimistic Ingwe will manage to claw Batoto ba Mungu.
Leopards are currently on 11 points after six league matches while Sofapaka are placed 12th on seven points.