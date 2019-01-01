Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe, who have had a better start to the season, are visiting Batoto ba Mungu, who have struggled since the departure of their key players

The tie between and AFC is the biggest one of matchday seven in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), especially given Ingwe's desire to continue posting impressive results.

Batoto ba Mungu will strive to win the showdown so as to help them claim maximum points after going down against in their previous match.

Sunday's clash could determine how the KPL is won at the end of the season as the two former champions clash for the first time in the 2019/20 season.

Game Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, October 27 Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Ismail Watenga, Richard Aimo, Brian Wakasala, Defenders Wilson Obayi, Faina Jacobs, George Maelo, Peter Lwasa, Samuel Mutiria, Allan Katwe, Titus Achesa, Midfielders Cercidy Okeyo, Ellie Asieche, Mohammed Kilume, Phillip Muchuma, Sammy Imbuye, Brian Magonya, Forwards Timonah Wanyonyi, Ronald Okoth, Brian Nyakan, Kepha Aswani.

Sofapaka head coach Ricardo Alves could field striker Kepha Aswani, who missed their previous matches due to an illness while Brian Magonya, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, is set to sit out completely.

Alves could ring the changes in his first XI as he tries to change the fortunes of the 2009 KPL champions, who have had just two wins so far.

Sofapaka could also be without goalkeepers Brian Wakasala and Ismail Watenga, who are mourning after they lost their fathers during the week.

“We must make sure that we bounce back to winning ways after losing to Nzoia Sugar in a match we dominated last time out,” coach Alves told Goal.

“We want to keep pace with the leading teams and I have instructed my boys on what to do.”

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Achesa, Maelo, Obayi, Kilume, Jacobs, Muchuma, Okeyo, Lwasa, Nyakan, Asieche.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili, Defenders Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi, Midfielders Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe, Paul Were. Forwards Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.

Ingwe are set to welcome back Malian striker Ismail Diarra and defender Hansel Ochieng, who missed their last match against due to injuries.

Marvin Nabwire is expected to miss out as he is still recovering from a long-term knee injury he suffered, coincidentally, against Sofapaka in January.

Ingwe's football operation's manager Tom Juma told Goal on Friday the two players - Diarra and Ochieng - are ready to feature on Sunday.

“[Diarra] is back, and ready for action though I cannot tell whether he will be involved or not,” Juma told Goal.

“It is up to the coach [Casa Mbongo] to make a decision depending on the tactical plan. It is the same case with Hansel [Ochieng], he is okay now and ready to play for us."

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shikhayi, Kipyegon, Kayumba, Mudenyu, Ndikumana, Senaji, Isuza, Mukangula, Odhiambo, Makwatta.