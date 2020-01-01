Sofapaka vow to claim FKF Premier League title as Juma handed jersey number 24

Batoto Ba Mungu paraded their new signings as their boss promises to go for nothing less than the title when the season kicks off

midfielder Lawrence Juma will wear jersey number 24 at his new club for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season which kicks off on Saturday.

Batoto ba Mungu, who last won the league title in their debut season in 2009, will start their campaign with an away clash against FC at Mbaraki Sports Grounds.

Juma, who joined Sofapaka from league rivals , was among the 12 players unveiled by the club on Friday at the team’s new home ground, the Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

Former defender Mike Kibwage will don jersey number 12, while Roy Okal, who joined the 2009 champions from . will put on jersey number 10.

Other players unveiled include goalkeeper Kevin Omondi and midfielder Paul Kiongera from Wazito, defenders Nixon Omondi and Michael Bodo from , striker Michael Karamor from Lagos Athletics Club, defender Isaac Mitima from APR of Rwanda and four players from Soy United, Bryson Juma (defender), Ambrose Sifuna (midfielder), and Simon Mwambogha (goalkeeper).

Sofapaka boss Kalekwa is confident they have assembled a strong squad to help them challenge for the league title.

“Whenever you see a team sign more than 10 players, know that team means business and is going for nothing less than the league title,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“Another thing to note is that Wundanyi Stadium would by our home ground and we plan to play all our home matches here going forward.

“The people of Wundanyi have shown us love and we want to make this fortress a slaying ground for our opponents.”

Sofapaka coach John Baraza is also confident they have what it takes to start the season with a winning start against the Dockers.

“We played a number of build-up matches and I can honestly say my players are prepared for the gruelling campaign,” Baraza told Goal.

“We know how difficult it has been to train together as a group because of Covid-19 but the friendlies have helped him to gauge my players.

“They [players] are all ready, we are ready, we want to do something positive this season, we want to try and win the title, I know it is possible and we will strive to do exactly that.”

Sofapaka's new players: Roy Okal (Midfielder, Mathare), Kevin Omondi (Goalkeeper, Wazito FC), Paul Kiongera (Midfielder, Wazito FC), Nixon Omondi (Defender, Kariobangi Sharks), Michael Kibwage (Defender, KCB), Lawrence Juma (Midfielder, Gor Mahia), Michael Bodo (Defender, Kariobangi Sharks), Michael Karamor (Striker, Lagos Athletics Club), Isaac Mitima (Defender, APR Rwanda), Ambrose Sifuna (Midfielder, Soy United), Simon Mwambogha (Goalkeeper, Soy United) and Bryson Juma (Defender, Soy United).