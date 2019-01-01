Sofapaka vow to appeal FKF Player Status Committee ruling on keeper Wycliffe Kasaya

Kasaya currently has a contract with Posta Rangers though he's yet to play for the side

Sofapaka says they will appeal the ruling ordering the team to pay former goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya about Sh1.6 million for breach of contract.

The custodian was among the eight players released by Batoto ba Mungu last season following what was termed as poor performance. Club President Elly Kalekwa has however, made it clear that the team will appeal the decision by FKF Players Committee that was passed on Friday.

Article continues below

“No, there is nothing wrong we did and it is Kasaya who is supposed to pay us. He disappeared only for us to hear that he is training with another club. The reports that there was a breach of contract are not true and as a club, we will take action," Kalekwa told Goal.com.

“Sometimes, these players want to take advantage of situations and we will not let ourselves be thrown into something we are not guilty of.”

Kasaya currently has a contract with Posta Rangers though he's yet to play for the side.