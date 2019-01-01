Sofapaka v Chemelil Sugar league match change kick-off time
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The Kenyan Premier League match between Sofapaka and host Chemelil Sugar will kick-off one hour earlier.
The Saturday’s tie, set to be staged at the Chemelil Sports Complex, will now start at 2.00pm and not 3.00pm.
“The kick-off time of the Chemelil Sugar versus Sofapaka match has been changed from 3:00pm to 2:00pm,” KPL confirmed the new changes in a statement obtained by Goal.
Though the league runners didn’t give a reason for the changes, it is believed that the current weather condition could have played a part due to the ongoing rains in the western part of the country.