Sofapaka v Chemelil Sugar league match change kick-off time

Batoto ba Mungu are fourth on the log while the sugar millers are four places from the bottom with only 14 points from 15 games

The Kenyan match between and host Sugar will kick-off one hour earlier.

The Saturday’s tie, set to be staged at the Chemelil Sports Complex, will now start at 2.00pm and not 3.00pm.

“The kick-off time of the Chemelil Sugar versus Sofapaka match has been changed from 3:00pm to 2:00pm,” KPL confirmed the new changes in a statement obtained by Goal.

Though the league runners didn’t give a reason for the changes, it is believed that the current weather condition could have played a part due to the ongoing rains in the western part of the country.