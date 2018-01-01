Live Scores
KPL

Sofapaka v AFC Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Both teams will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after losing their respective round two matches last weekend

The two teams are aiming at challenging for the title this season, but they have not started the campaign well.

After winning the opening tie against Mount Kenya United 2-1, Batoto ba Mungu went on to lose to Bandari by the same margin. AFC Leopards settled for a one all draw against Kariobangi Sharks in their opener and fell 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in their second game.

Game Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards
Date Saturday, December 22
Time 3:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.

Editors' Picks

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel 
NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players
NONE None
NONE None

Sofapaka players are all fit and ready to play Ingwe, hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 loss in the hands of Bandari.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Kasuti, Achesa, Okoti, Moussa, Odhiambo, Asieche, Mico, Oduor, Aswan and Avire.

Position Missing player
Midfielder Whyvonne Isuza

Whyvonne Isuza and Ghanaian defender Isaac Oduro resumed training with the team on Monday after recovering from injuries, but it is not confirmed whether they will be included in the team to face Batoto ba Mungu.

Article continues below

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Adira, Sikhayi, Kipyegon, Salim, Kamura, Majid, Tsuma, Odeny, Eugene, Marita and Lukooya.

Match Preview

Troubled AFC Leopards are aware that a win is vital at this time to revive the otherwise dead support from the fans. It will not be easy though against Batoto ba Mungu, who are aiming to bounce back from their defeat against Bandari. Ingwe has won eight, lost nine and drawn three of their last twenty meetings against Sofapaka.

Last season, the two teams shared the spoils in both legs; Leopards lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture before recording a 1-0 win in the second leg.

Next article:
I wish Ronaldo didn't play – Di Francesco wary of Juventus star
Next article:
Tuchel: Performance why Rabiot was dropped from PSG
Next article:
Favre pleased with Reus' form for Dortmund
Next article:
‘I just try to answer in a polite way!’ - Klopp not focused on ‘105 point’ objective
Next article:
Sarri: Loftus-Cheek can become a star at Chelsea
Close