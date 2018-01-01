Sofapaka v AFC Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview
The two teams are aiming at challenging for the title this season, but they have not started the campaign well.
After winning the opening tie against Mount Kenya United 2-1, Batoto ba Mungu went on to lose to Bandari by the same margin. AFC Leopards settled for a one all draw against Kariobangi Sharks in their opener and fell 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in their second game.
|Game
|Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, December 22
|Time
|3:00pm Kenyan Time
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.
|DSTV channel
|Free-to-air channel
|NONE
|KTN Burudani TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Missing players
|NONE
|None
|NONE
|None
Sofapaka players are all fit and ready to play Ingwe, hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 loss in the hands of Bandari.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Kasuti, Achesa, Okoti, Moussa, Odhiambo, Asieche, Mico, Oduor, Aswan and Avire.
|Position
|Missing player
|Midfielder
|Whyvonne Isuza
Whyvonne Isuza and Ghanaian defender Isaac Oduro resumed training with the team on Monday after recovering from injuries, but it is not confirmed whether they will be included in the team to face Batoto ba Mungu.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Adira, Sikhayi, Kipyegon, Salim, Kamura, Majid, Tsuma, Odeny, Eugene, Marita and Lukooya.
Match Preview
Troubled AFC Leopards are aware that a win is vital at this time to revive the otherwise dead support from the fans. It will not be easy though against Batoto ba Mungu, who are aiming to bounce back from their defeat against Bandari. Ingwe has won eight, lost nine and drawn three of their last twenty meetings against Sofapaka.
Last season, the two teams shared the spoils in both legs; Leopards lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture before recording a 1-0 win in the second leg.