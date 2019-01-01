Sofapaka trio ruled out of Chemelil Sugar clash

The 2009 league champions are currently placed fourth on the log with 27 points

is set to miss three players in a league match against Sugar on Saturday.

Apart from defender Moussa Omar, who is suspended after accumulating a total of five yellow cards, Mohammed Kilume and Michael Oduor are also unavailable.

"Kilume sustained a hamstring injury against Gor Mahia; we are expecting him back in the next two weeks or so.

"Michael Oduor suffered a knock in a friendly match played on Wednesday, he will miss Saturday's match but we expect him back next week.

"Omar is suspended yes, and we will miss him because he is a key player, but we have enough depth that will provide cover and do the job," Sofapaka Team Manager Hillary Echesa told Goal.

Batoto ba Mungu is among the teams fighting to win the title this season.