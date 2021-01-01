‘Sofapaka title ambitions still achievable’ – Odhiambo after defeat vs Nairobi City Stars

The Batoto ba Mungu tactician has not lost hope of winning the title despite trailing table toppers KCB by 17 points after their latest defeat

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo has maintained "we can still do it" and win the 2020-21 FKF Premier League despite their latest 3-0 defeat against Nairobi City Stars on Monday.

Batoto ba Mungu suffered their second straight defeat in the top-flight after goals first-half goals from Peter Opiyo, David Agesa, and Abdallah Shittu ensured City Stars earned revenge from their first-round defeat.

The defeat left Sofapaka in position 12 on the 18-team table but according to Odhiambo, they have not given up in their pursuit to win the title they last won in their debut season in 2009.

What has been said?

“We played our first match of the remaining 15 of the second leg. I believe we can make it by simply ensuring we score and keep tight at the back,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

“Frankly speaking, we have a good team and what we need to do is to stay calm and motivate the players, we have seen teams make it and yes we too can do it.”

On losing two straight matches coming after their 2-1 defeat against Gor Mahia at Wundanyi Stadium, Odhiambo said: “This is football and yes it happens, what matters is how you get yourself back on track after such situations. We have identified areas of concern that need to be addressed and am confident we shall be ready for the next match.”

On their overall display against City Stars, the former Bandari tactician explained: “We didn’t start well as we had planned, we conceded an early penalty into the match and this drastically changed everything for us yesterday. We panicked after going down and what followed was unexplainable.”

The game against City?

The host started on a high note and earned a penalty after just three minutes of play, and Opiyo made no mistake to slot the first of three for City Stars. Twelve minutes later they scored the second through Davis Agesa, after the midfielder latched onto a loose ball which keeper Aigba Moubarak failed to deal with to make it 2-0.

With City Stars being the better side in the first half, they took full advantage and control of the encounter in the 28th minute, when former AFC Leopards defender Abdallah Salim headed in past Moubarak for the third goal.

What next?

With 17 points separating them and table leaders KCB, Batoto ba Mungu will next face the same side in Nairobi on Saturday.