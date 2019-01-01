Sofapaka Team News: Injuries, suspensions v Gor Mahia in KPL decider

The match pitting K’Ogalo against Batoto ba Mungu has been tipped as the showdown that will decide the destiny of the title

will come up against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) title decider at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday and Goal can confirm that the 2009 champions will miss the services of two key players.

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba, who is currently second in the KPL goal-scorers chart with 16 goals, one shy of the leader Allan Wanga, will miss the fixture after picking up an ankle injury in their 2-2 draw against last weekend.

Also set to miss the match is Brian Magonya, who injured his knee during the 2-0 win against on Wednesday and as a result, the attacking midfielder will be out for about two weeks.

Kasumba has told Goal that he will miss up to four matches as the KPL season enters it's end phase.

“I am very disappointed because I will not be able to play in the next four matches. The doctors have advised me against playing or training and so I will follow their instructions,” Kasumba told Goal.

“I feel pained as I will miss the chance to win the Golden Boot, five matches are a lot and maybe, who knows, I could have grabbed a few goals in there. My target was to score over 20 goals but now it seems it will not be possible.”

Sofapaka legend James Situma is, however, adamant that despite the injury to Kasumba, his former teammate at the club and now coach John Baraza, has enough quality in his squad to compete favourably against the Green Army.

“Kasumba will be missed by Sofapaka but the good thing is that they have had different players scoring for them. Ellie Asieche, Stephen Waruru, and Pistone Mutamba are players that have been scoring from different parts of the pitch,” Situma told Goal.

"So missing Kasumba will have an impact but Baraza has other players to look up to and hope they deliver.”

A win for Gor Mahia will all but secure a record 18th and third straight KPL title.