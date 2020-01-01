Sofapaka suffer defeat against Ulinzi Stars

Batoto ba Mungu were aiming at bouncing back from a loss to Ingwe but fell by a solitary goal scored in the second half

suffered a second consecutive loss in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after going down to by a solitary goal.

Batoto ba Mungu had fallen 2-1 to AFC in their last top-tier game played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and they targeted a win against their visitors who are still targeting the league title. The 3-2 win at home over relegation-threatened Kisumu All-Stars was an extra motivation to the four-time league champions.

The first half was characterized by missed chances and nervy defending as both sides looked desperate for a goal.

When it looked like the teams will settle for a goalless draw, the 2009 league champions conceded a penalty. Enosh Ochieng rose for the occasion and sealed maximum points for the Nakuru based side.

The John Baraza-led charges are placed in eighth position on the table with 33 points while Ulinzi climbed to fourth with 42 points.

opened a seven-point lead on top of the table after a 3-2 win against at Kasarani while were held to a 2-2 draw by Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium.