Sofapaka suffer defeat against Ulinzi Stars
Sofapaka suffered a second consecutive loss in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after going down to Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal.
Batoto ba Mungu had fallen 2-1 to AFC Leopards in their last top-tier game played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and they targeted a win against their visitors who are still targeting the league title. The 3-2 win at home over relegation-threatened Kisumu All-Stars was an extra motivation to the four-time league champions.
The first half was characterized by missed chances and nervy defending as both sides looked desperate for a goal.
When it looked like the teams will settle for a goalless draw, the 2009 league champions conceded a penalty. Enosh Ochieng rose for the occasion and sealed maximum points for the Nakuru based side.
The John Baraza-led charges are placed in eighth position on the table with 33 points while Ulinzi climbed to fourth with 42 points.
Gor Mahia opened a seven-point lead on top of the table after a 3-2 win against Western Stima at Kasarani while Tusker were held to a 2-2 draw by Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium.