Sofapaka suffer blow as striker Kepha Aswani set to miss Gor Mahia clash
2009 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Sofapaka will have to face Gor Mahia without the services of influential striker Kepha Aswani.
The former AFC Leopards striker has missed most part of the season owing to injuries, but made a return last Wednesday to help his team defeat Western Stima 2-0.
However, the forward will not be part of the Batoto ba Mungu squad that will face leaders Gor Mahia on Sunday after accumulating a total of five yellow cards.
His absence is a blow to the team considering the fact that top striker Umaru Kasumba and Brian Magonya are sidelined with injuries.
Tusker FC lanky striker Timothy Otieno will not be involved against Nzoia Sugar for the same reason. Posta Rangers' Peter Nga'ng'a and Bernard Omondi of Mount Kenya United have also accumulated five yellow cards each, meaning they will miss matches against Vihiga United and Mathare United respectively.
Kote Barry of Western Stima was sent off against Sofapaka on Wednesday and will miss the game against Kakamega Homeboyz.