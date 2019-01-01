Sofapaka suffer blow as striker Kepha Aswani set to miss Gor Mahia clash

The influential striker is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and will sit out the KPL decider against K’Ogalo in Kisumu

2009 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will have to face without the services of influential striker Kepha Aswani.

The former AFC striker has missed most part of the season owing to injuries, but made a return last Wednesday to help his team defeat 2-0.

However, the forward will not be part of the Batoto ba Mungu squad that will face leaders Gor Mahia on Sunday after accumulating a total of five yellow cards.

His absence is a blow to the team considering the fact that top striker Umaru Kasumba and Brian Magonya are sidelined with injuries.

FC lanky striker Timothy Otieno will not be involved against for the same reason. Posta ' Peter Nga'ng'a and Bernard Omondi of Mount United have also accumulated five yellow cards each, meaning they will miss matches against and respectively.

Kote Barry of Western Stima was sent off against Sofapaka on Wednesday and will miss the game against Kakamega .