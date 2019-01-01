Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba set sight on winning the KPL Golden Boot

Kasumba scored four goals in three games, in the process helping Batoto ba Mungu register three wins and a draw in February

Umaru Kasumba has vowed to force his way into the Cranes squad.

The forward was for the umpteenth time left out of the Cranes' squad that will take on in the final Afcon qualifying match this weekend.

But Kasumba now wants to attract the attention of the Cranes boss Sebastien Desabre by shaking the net more often in .

Kasumba has set his eyes on the 2019 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot and the pacy striker has promised to deliver this by the end of the season as he continues to harbor the dream of representing his country at the international stage.

“It is every person's dream to play for their country and I’m hoping that with the hard work I’m putting in one day my time will come. I cannot fault them for overlooking me now, I just have to work and work until I impress them.

Article continues below

“There cannot be room for complacency since I want to win the Golden Boot this year. I have the advantage of being coached by someone who won the golden boot four times during his playing time," Kasumba said while referring to Sofapaka coach John Baraza.

On Wednesday, Kasumba beat Congolese striker Yema Muama of and ’s Nicholas Kipkirui to scoop the Player of the month award for February. Kasumba scored four goals in three games, in the process helping Batoto ba Mungu to register three wins and a draw.

Kasumba becomes the third recipient of the award this year after Kakamega ' Peter Thiong'o who won the December award, and Bandari FC winger Abdalla Hassan who bagged it in January.