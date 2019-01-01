Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba set for trial with Germany side

The Ugandan striker is currently fighting for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Golden Boot alongside Allan Wanga of Homeboyz

striker Umaru Kasumba has landed a three-week trial with Liga 3 club FSV Zwickau, Goal has learned.

The Ugandan has been on a good form for the 2009 league champions in the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign with 17 goals to his name.

Batoto ba Mungu team manager Hillary Echesa has told Goal that the German side have already made contact and the 24-year-old is set to leave.

“Umaru will be leaving for Germany after the conclusion of the league, it will be a three-week trial. As a club, we are happy for him and we hope everything goes well, we just wish him the best,” Echesa told Goal.

“He has been one of the most hard-working players in our team, and no one can question his disciplinary record. It is a reward for the effort he has put out there this season.”

The Ugandan has been with Sofapaka for nearly two years and has been one of the most influential and consistent players for the side.