Sofapaka striker Pistone Mutamba targets double-digits in KPL

The former Wazito striker is returning from injury and will be key for the title-chasing Batoto ba Mungu

striker Pistone Mutamba says he is targeting to hit a double-digit by the end of the season.

The striker has been out injured for a better part of this season and is slowly returning to his best form. With the first leg almost ending, the former Wazito FC attacker has been quoted on the club's official portal saying that he has what it takes to realize his objective.

“I really feel happy and relieved at the same time. It has been such a long time and getting back to scoring form is a feeling I can never trade for anything. I wanted to score at least a goal to boost my confidence and having two makes it better.”

He added; “It has come at such a good time especially because of where the season is at the moment. I can score a few more in the second leg because I want to bag double digits at the end of the campaign. It also comes at a time when we are heading to the Olympic qualifiers with the national team and it gives me a lot of confidence.”

The 2009 league champions are preparing to face AFC in their next league assignment.