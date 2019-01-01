Sofapaka striker Pistone Mutamba returns to Kenya U-23 squad to face Sudan

The winner of the third-round will book a place in Africa U-23 Cup of Nations set for Egypt in November

U-23 head coach Francis Kimanzi has included striker Pitsone Mutamba in the squad ahead of the crucial clash against Sudan.

Mutamba jetted back into the country on Monday after featuring for Harambee Stars in the final Group F match of the 2019 Afcon qualifier against 's Black Stars on Saturday.

The forward joins James Kinyanjui who was earlier called up to the squad. The two will fill the void left by John Avire and Jafari Owiti who picked knocks that have ruled them out of the return leg clash.

“The team has been boosted by the inclusion of two players, Pistone Mutamba and James Kinyanjui, in the team. The two will stand in for John Avire and Jafari Owiti, who have been ruled out after picking up knocks in the first leg,” reads a statement of FKF official portal.

Should Kenya win the clash they will tackle either Libya or in the third and final qualifying round.

The championship will also act as the 2020 Summer Olympic qualifier.