Sofapaka striker Kasumba: Doctor advised me not to play or train

The Ugandan hitman is currently leading the KPL goalscorers chart with 16 goals, same as Allan Wanga of Homeboyz

have been dealt a blow after lead striker Umaru Kasumba suffered an injury that will see him miss four matches this season.

The Ugandan striker has been the best player for Batoto ba Mungu this season. He is also chasing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot, having scored 16 goals, same as Allan Wanga of Kakamega .

The Ugandan ace was substituted in the last outing against over the weekend and has told Goal that he will miss the next four matches due to an ankle injury.

“I am very disappointed because I will not be able to play in the next four matches. The doctors have advised me against playing or training and so I will follow their instructions,” Kasumba told Goal.

“I feel pained as I will miss the chance to win the Golden Boot, five matches are a lot and maybe, who knows, I could have grabbed a few goals in there. My target for the season was to score over 20 goals but now it seems it will not be possible.”

Kasumba will miss Sofapaka’s next match against on Wednesday.

Sofapaka are currently lying second on the 18-team KPL table after amassing 53 points, seven less than leaders , who will face Sugar in Kisumu on Wednesday.