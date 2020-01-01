Sofapaka star Asieche is Kenya's De Bruyne – Chinonso

The new Batoto ba Mungu signing sung the praise of his teammate after they managed to secure sweet revenge against K’Ogalo

new signing Promise Chinonso has described teammate Ellie Asieche as the Kenyan version of Kevin De Bruyne after they demolished in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward was on target twice as Batoto ba Mungu beat the Kenyan champions 3-1 in a match played at Narok and in the process earned sweet revenge having lost the reverse fixture 2-1.

Chinonso is now delighted to have grabbed his first goals against Gor Mahia and also picked Asieche as the engine of the team, having set him up for the two goals and compared him to the playmaker.

“He’s a special player, for me he’s the Kenyan version of ‘Kevin De Bruyne’ very intelligent on the ball and whenever he has the ball we know how to just position ourselves because he delivers to you to finish off. I wish him the very best now and in the future,” Chinonso told the club’s official website.

On beating Gor Mahia, Chinonso said: “We are and particularly I am delighted to have helped the team beat one of the biggest clubs in East Africa.

“It was a huge win for us as a club because we really needed it. We knew it was going to be a tough match but we prepared well, worked on our weak areas and studied their areas of weaknesses. We simply followed our coaches' instructions and the result speaks for it.”

On whether it was surprising to beat Gor Mahia, Chinonso explained: “In football, there are never surprises, it’s always down to how you prepare for the match and execute your game plan. We played according to our game plan and it worked for us.”

Chinonso, who signed for Sofapaka in the January transfer window from Lagos Atletico FC, was also delighted to have grabbed a brace against K’Ogalo.

“It was a nice feeling for sure, I feel great having scored them, I’m glad because it has boosted my confidence being my second match and I was able to score two. It’s a good feeling indeed.”

On whether scoring a brace has eased pressure on him, Chinonso said: “Yeah honestly the two goals over the weekend have eased pressure on me. I was feeling the pressure because the club has higher expectations in me and they trust in my capabilities.

“In my first match I didn’t score then we were facing a big team in the second match, the pressure was there and I really needed to score. I am glad that in the end, I did manage to score thus it has to a huge part eased pressure on me.”

The win enabled Sofapaka to move eighth on the 17-team table with 30 points from 20 matches and they will next take on AFC in a league match.