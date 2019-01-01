Sofapaka, Sony Sugar and Western Stima victorious as Kariobangi Sharks draw Chemelil Sugar

Sony Sugar's Derrick Otanga has now scored 10 goals and is fourth on Kenyan Premier League top-scorers list

, and were victors on Wednesday as the Kenyan Premier League's ( ) week 27 concluded.

Batoto ba Mungu survived a scare against Posta but won the match 3-2, while Western Stima defeated Mount United 3-0 and Sony Sugar managed to claim a 3-1 win over in Awendo.

Sugar, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with visiting at Chemelil Green Stadium.

Sofapaka have now reduced the gap at the top of the KPL table between them and to six points after John Avire, Umaru Kasumba and George Maelo struck to help them register victory over .

The Mailmen threatened to bring matters to parity with late goals from Felix Oluoch and Francis Nambute, but their fight-back did not stop the 2009 champions from going home with the three points.

In Awendo, Patrick Okulo scored Vihiga United’s goal in the 18th minute. Sony Sugar would have equalised in the 34th minute but after a good interplay involving Robert Achema, John Mwita and Michael Apudo, Derrick Otanga headed wide the final ball.

Otanga got a deserved equalising goal for the Millers in the 63rd minute and that re-energised the home side, as they got the second goal via Enock Agwanda in the 84th minute.

Otanga then scored the third for Sony Sugar two minutes later with a screamer.

His two goals he has now reached double figures this season and is mounting a challenge to Cliff Nyakeya ( ), Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka), Enosh Ochieng ( ) and Allan Wanga (Kakamega ) in the KPL Golden Boot race.

Junior Adeya opened the scoing for Chemelil Sugar in the 21st minute with Lucas Waitere providing the assist. Vincent Wasambo equalised for Kariobangi Sharks and went on to score the second through a set piece in the 72nd minute.

Sellasie Otieno put Chemelil Sugar level from the spot after James Omino handled the ball in the box in the 77th minute.

Meanwhile, at Kenyatta Stadium, lost 3-0 to visiting Western Stima. The Powermen got their goals from Kennedy Otieno, Samwel Odhiambo and Henry Onyango.