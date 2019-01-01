Sofapaka sign sponsorship deal with Living 3D Holdings Limited

The new sponsorship deal will see the Kenyan club receive funds to hire a foreign coach and sign players

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have signed a sponsorship deal with Living 3D Holdings Limited.

Sofapaka will get the financial boost from the Singaporean firm, who will hire a foreign coach for the 2009 KPL champions and also help in signing five foreign players.

The deal will last for 12 months with a possible extension of a further.

Living 3D Holdings Limited executive manager Paolo Pereira signed the deal with Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa in Nairobi.

"I have read a lot about Sofapaka and I am happy about this partnership. Although we are based in we are doing business around the world and I believe the partnership will help expose the players to European and Asian markets," Pereira told Goal.

"The partnership will definitely help Sofapaka meet its financial obligations and of course help market our good players," Kalekwa said on his part.

Sofapaka faced financial difficulties when their main sponsor Betika reduced the financial support to the team from Shs50 million to just Shs15 million per year.

Living 3D Holdings Limited will also cater for salaries for the new coach and the foreign players.

The club has already lost key players in the ongoing transfer window, with Stephen Waruru joining , striker Umaru Kasumba left for Zesco United, while Pistone Mutamba rejoined Wazito.

Defender Justin Mico joined Rwandan side Police FC and Cliff Kasuti is reportedly on his way to .