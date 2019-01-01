KPL Transfers: Sofapaka sign Sebwato from Bright Stars FC

The 27-year-old is set to strengthen the Batoto ba Mungu goalkeeping department and help the club to perform better

have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato from Ugandan Premier League side Bright Stars.

The 2009 Kenyan Premier League League ( ) champions are strengthening their team to continue pushing for the league title in the 2019/20 season.

A source close to the club has confirmed the arrival of the experienced shot-stopper who is set to take over from current keepers Richard Aimo and Isaiah Wakasala.

"It is true, we have completed the signing of Sebwato from Bright Stars FC," A source confirmed to Goal on Friday.

"We have agreed on a two-year deal with him and official unveiling will be done on January 2, 2020. He is a good goalkeeper with massive experience, and his arrival will strengthen our goalkeeping department."

Sebwato has also played for SC Villa and Onduparaka FC in the past before Bright Stars FC snapped him up.

Batoto ba Mungu are set to bring on board more players after releasing strikers Phillip Muchuma, Juma Collins, Derrick Wafula, and Timonah Wanyonyi, as well as defender Musa Malunda.