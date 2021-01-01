Sofapaka set to welcome back two against Bidco United in FKF Premier League

Batoto ba Mungu will be aiming at getting maximum points against the debutants, who are riding high on confidence after some recent good results

Sofapaka FC are set to welcome Michael Bodo and Stephen Okola back for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League game against Bidco United on Saturday.

The duo has been out owing to injuries but is now ready and fit to be involved this weekend. The 2009 league champions have confirmed the positive news to supporters, but also revealed goalkeeper Aigba Moubarak remains a doubt.

"Bodo has fully recovered [from the groin injury]," Sofapaka, who won their last game against Posta Rangers 2-1 posted on their official portal.

"The defender has had full training sessions with the team and will be available for selection for Saturday’s match.

"Okola has shaken off a back knock that has put him out for the last two outings. The young defender had a full training session with the team and will be available for selection ahead of the Bidco clash.

"Moubarak is the only injury concern. The custodian resumed light training as he speeds up on his recovery [from a shoulder injury]."

The hosts will not find it easy against their opponents who are riding high on confidence after a 2-1 win over league leaders Tusker in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka midfielder Bizimana Amissi has conceded no team should be underrated in the FKF Premier League.

The midfielder was signed by Batoto ba Mungu on February 8 from Rukinzu FC in Burundi and has since made five appearances for the team.

Having acclimatised to his new surroundings, he has described the league as competitive and to win it you have to take all the opponents seriously.

"The league is so competitive, every team is fighting hard for the points and a place for top honours," Amissi told the same portal.

"In the matches played, I have experienced physicality, lots of goals being scored, no underdogs, and each game and win counts when you want to be champions. I am not worried but am adapting well to the new environment and I believe I will settle in time."

The experienced midfielder further explained why he feels Batoto ba Mungu have what it takes to challenge for this season's league title.

"The team now has depth to compete effectively to be champions, we are a set of new players who have joined the club and it is only a matter of time we get to jell and cause teams troubles," Amissi continued.

"We have a supportive coach who is well learned and by the end of the first leg we shall be good to go."