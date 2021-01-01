Sofapaka see off Wazito FC, struggling Mathare United draw against Vihiga United

The two games are part of the opening fixtures since the top-tier was allowed to resume after the March suspension

Sofapaka defeated Wazito FC 2-0 in Sunday’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Wundanyi Stadium.

Nixon Omondi and Lawrence Juma scored the two second-half goals to condemn Francis Kimanzi’s side to a loss.

Wazito won a fourth-minute penalty but Aigba Abdoul pulled a huge save to deny the visitors' Kevin Kimani an opening goal in the early moments of the first half. Ambrose Sifuna of Batoto ba Mungu was yellow-carded in the 31st minute as the game turned more physical.

Timothy Otieno came on in the 46th minute to replace Pistone Mutamba as Sofapaka added more men upfront in search of an opener. David King'atua came out in the 51st minute as Rwandan star Isaac Mitima came on in another change for the home side.

Omondi scored a goal for Batoto ba Mungu in the 72nd minute after the hosts had looked the hungrier side for the better part of the second half. Juma, a key goal scorer for Sofapaka, added the second in the fourth minute of added time to hand the home side a win and a clean sheet against the Nairobi club.

Meanwhile, Mathare United and Vihiga United shared points from a 0-0 draw at Ruaraka Ground.

John Mwangi won Mathare United a free-kick from a promising position in the 19th minute but Tyson Otieno’s conversion flew over the bar. Goalkeeper Job Ochieng was alert to parry away a free-kick by Lawrence Luvanda in the 38th minute in Vihiga United’s most open chance.

A late challenge on Michael Odongo saw Anthony Otieno receive a yellow card in the 51st minute. Wycliffe Nthatha and Eric Opiyo came on in the 54th minute to replace Mike Isabwa and Lesley Owino in Vihiga United’s first changes.

Mathare United made their first substitutions a minute after the hour mark as Boniface Akenga and James Kinyanjui came on for Danson Kago and Daniel Otieno.

Otieno came close to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute but he blasted slightly wide from a good goalscoring position. On the other end, Patrick Okulo was unable to find the back of the net against Mathare’s Ochieng three minutes later.

A deflected cross from Alphonse Ndonye almost gave Mathare United an opener but the ball flew slightly above the far post in the 74th minute. Clifford Alwanga came on in the 78th minute in place of Otieno as Mathare made another change. A final change saw Mwangi and Khalid Jumaan exchange places in the 87th minute.