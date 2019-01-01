Sofapaka recycle John Baraza following Melis Medo's exit

John Baraza has been re-appointed as Sofapaka head coach.

Baraza returns to head the technical bench following the resignation of Melis Medo on Tuesday.

Medo threw in the towel following a poor start to the season; winning only one of the last seven games.

Elly Kalekwa, the Sofapaka president confirmed the re-appointment of Baraza, who was demoted to the assistant role following the arrival of Medo from Nakumatt in November 2018.

"Melis has resigned’ he is no longer our coach. We have our targets here and maybe after initial struggles, the coach has decided to leave.

“As it is, John Baraza will take over as caretaker coach until we find a coach who will replace Medo,” Kalekwa told Goal.

Despite a poor start, Kalekwa remains adamant that Sofapaka will fight for the title. "Our initial target remains the same, we want to win the league and it is very possible for us to do so."

Sofapaa last lifted their only KPL title way back in 2019.