Sofapaka receive injury boost as Kepha Aswani returns to face Vihiga United

Batoto ba Mungu coach John Baraza remains optimistic of winning the league title

coach John Baraza has admitted that the race to the Premier League ( ) is difficult to predict, but is optimistic that his side will perform well in the remaining fixtures.

Batoto ba Mungu will play host to at the Kenyatta Stadium in their next match, having beaten in their previous clash.

Meanwhile, Vihiga United managed to hold AFC to a 2-2 draw in their respective tie.

Baraza, whose side is second on the log after 19 matches, confirmed that they will go for a win against Vihiga given their intensive training and pre-match plans he has put in place.

“The race is very tight now but I am not worried about how other teams perform I am only concerned with what my team gets in the remaining matches," Baraza told Goal.

"We will go for the three points when we host Vihiga United in the next round and I believe the boys are up to the task."

The tactician added that striker Kepha Aswani has returned to training with the rest of the first team squad and is ready to feature. The only player expected to miss the clash is John Avire, who returned from internnational duty injured.

“I am happy Aswani has recovered from the injury that has kept him out for a while and for now he is training with the rest of the team and will be up for selection in the next matches hopefully," Baraza continued.

“We only have John Avire out but we also hope he will be back soon in order to help the team."

Vihiga held Sofapaka to a 1-1 draw in their previous encounter, with Amos Kigadi and Umaru Kasumba the goal scorers.