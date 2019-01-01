Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa: I did not assault referee Andrew Juma

The Sofapaka president was unimpressed by how Andrew Juma officiated their match against Tusker

Kenyan Premier League Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda says disciplinary action will be taken against president Elly Kalekwa if he is found guilty of assaulting the referee.

Kalekwa was unimpressed with referee Andrew Juma during his team's 2-2 draw with and went on to confront him after the game. Oguda reminds Goal that no one is above the law.

"It is up to the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) to decide what to do if the case is presented to them.

"However, if Kalekwa is found guilty, there will be no other alternative other than suspending him or even handing him a life ban, but IDCC will determine that, depending on the evidence tabled before them," Oguda told Goal .

Oguda has advised club officials on what to do if they're upset with referees.

"Correct channels should be followed by club officials. Referees have been suspended and others demoted, I think it is because it is not made public on numerous occasions."

Kalekwa has denied committing a crime, saying that his behaviour was within his mandate.

"As a stakeholder, I had to confront the referee, even the match commissioner was present. I did that after the game and I did not assault the referee whatsoever."

Sofapaka are second on the league table and failed to bridge the gap between them and after the Sunday stalemate in Machakos.