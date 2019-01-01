Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa could face disciplinary action for confronting referee

The President charged towards the officials after Tusker scored a late equaliser against Sofapaka

President Elly Kalekwa could face disciplinary action from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for confronting match officials at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Kalekwa approached the referees who oversaw the match between Sofapaka and that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Batoto ba Mungu chief is believed to have been incensed by the four added minutes that allowed Rodgers Aloro to equalize for the Brewers. What made the moment even more difficult to stomach is that Aloro is a former Sofapaka player.

Umaru Kasumba and Brian Magonya had powered the 2009 KPL champions ahead in the third minute and then the 46th minute. Boniface Muchiri’s 84th-minute strike coupled with Aloro’s injury-time goal ensured the teams shared the spoils in the late kick-off in Machakos.

Kalekwa had to be restrained by the security personnel as he approached the officials when they were heading into the tunnel.

It now remains to be seen what action the league managing body will take against the Sofapaka President.

The draw means that Sofapaka failed to bridge the gap between them and at the top of the table although the Green Army drew 0-0 to . Seven points separate the two sides going into Week 29 of KPL action.

Sofapaka will next play Western Stima on May 8.