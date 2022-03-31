Sofapaka part ways with Odhiambo, Ouma promoted on an interim basis

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka have confirmed the exit of Ken Odhiambo from the club on mutual consent and promoted David Ouma on an interim basis.

The decision was reached after struggles by Batoto ba Mungu in the Kenyan top-tier whereby they have not managed a win in their last five outings which has currently placed them in 13th spot on the table with 27 points.

It is for that reason club management has opted to make the changes effective immediately.

What has been said

"Yes it is true we have parted ways with coach Odhiambo after the recent series of poor results," Kalekwa told GOAL on Thursday.

"It was not a sack as such since both parties agreed mutually to terminate their contract. I want to thank Odhiambo for his tireless dedication towards the team since we employed him as the head coach. He did a good job despite the recent poor results which are common in football across the world.

"We have in the meantime promoted his assistant David [Ouma] to take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season."

Asked whether Sofapaka will go for a foreign coach, Kalekwa said: "It is not a priority for now. We have a few matches left to the end of the season and so Ouma will take charge.

"We are not going to make any changes for now until the end of the season."

Kalekwa has further promised to mount a serious challenge for the title in the new campaign.

"Our plan has always been to go for the title and next season it will be the same. We will sign quality players and add them to the squad.

"The ongoing campaign was not good, we have had ups and downs, it was our desire to finish at the top but we are sure next season we will do better and of course push to win the title."

The 2009 champions played a friendly match with Tusker FC winning 2-0. They are preparing to play Talanta on Sunday in the FKF Premier League.