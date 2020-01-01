Sofapaka part ways with five players ahead of new season

Batoto ba Mungu have revealed the exit of five players as they get ready for the 2020-21 league campaign

have confirmed the exit of five players ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Batoto ba Mungu have named the five players as Brian Kayanja, Nicholas Sebwato, Cersidy Okeyo, Isaiah Wakasala, and Thomas Wainaina.

“We can confirm we have parted ways with five squad members ahead of the new season,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The five are Brian Kayanja, Nicholas Sebwato, Cersidy Okeyo, Isaiah Wakasala, and Thomas Wainaina.

“Brian Kayanja, Nicholas Sebwato, and Thomas Wainaina have left the club on mutual consent while keeper Isaiah Wakasala and Cersidy Okeyo leave the club after the expiry of their contracts.

“We thank them for their services and wish them well.”

Sofapaka have been very active in the transfer window as they have already roped in seven new signings among them Michael Bodo, Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal, and Paul Kiongera.

The exit of the five comes just a day after long-serving captain and defender George Maelo officially announced his retirement from football.

The 36-year-old player decided to call it a day after 17 years of active football which saw him also play for Police FC with Sofapaka confirming the decision by stating: "Captain George Maelo has officially retired from active football.

"Club captain Maelo has finally called it a day from football after 17 years in the game. Maelo joined the club from Police FC in July 2016 and went on to serve the club for four years.

On quitting, Maelo said: “I’m so happy and proud of what God has done to me with my talent, all the years of my career I didn’t encounter any serious injury, and when fully fit I managed to play a junk of the matches. As a leader, I did my best on and off the pitch for the betterment of the team.

“Football has built me as a person and taught me a lot about life. At Sofapaka I found a second family where unity and love prevail. The club forms and holds a huge part of me, the trust from the management and everyone in the team meant a lot. I love Sofapaka family and I wish the team the very best.”

Sofapaka will open the new season with a clash against on November 22 before they take on Kakamega in their second fixture on November 29.

They will then face Wazito FC on December 5, confront champions four days later before tackling on December 13.