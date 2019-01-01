Sofapaka paid for missing first half opportunities against Tusker - Divalvo Alves

The Portuguese coach is disappointed with Batoto ba Mungu's failure to capitalize on their chances

coach Divalvo Alves feels his charges lost their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against in the first half.

The 2009 champions crumbled in the second half and conceded three goals before scoring a late consolation goal. The Portuguese tactician is unhappy with the number of chances his side lost out on.

"It was a game of two halves, we dominated the first but lost the second one," Alves told the media after the match.

"We lost it in the first half when we failed to convert numerous chances we created. If we could have scored them it could have been a different case; now that we did not, we were punished.

"After the break [Tusker] came back stronger and took their chances, we lost it completely."

Batoto ba Mungu have now managed to accumulate just four points from their first five matches.

The next assignment for Sofapaka will be a home game against FC.