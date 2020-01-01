Sofapaka FC’s Okoth demands respect for Kenyan players after Badoer’s rant

The striker says the uncalled-for statements should be condemned in the strongest way possible

striker Ronald Okoth has demanded Kenyan players be shown some more respect after Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer's "f*cking hyenas" comments.

Badoer made the comments as the club released players whom he said did not have a love for the game and were signed without his approval.

To Okoth, the comments showed a lack of respect for the players and he went ahead to state the comments were surely uncalled for.

More teams

“No matter how much money I’ll ever invest in our local football or my own club, there’s no day I’ll ever sack my own players and then go ahead and call them all sorts of demeaning names like ‘hyenas/good for nothing/sellouts’” Okoth wrote on his Twitter handle.

No matter how much money I’ll ever invest in our local football or my own club, there’s no day I’ll ever sack my own players & then go ahead & call them all sorts of demeaning names like “hyenas / good for nothing / sell outs”. One day our local professionals will be respected 🙏🏿 — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) July 9, 2020

“One day our local professionals will be respected.

“We can’t continue being held ransomed because of our desperate situations. It’s sad but one day, situations will improve. Imagine Malcolm Glazer calling [Romelu] Lukaku a hyena, good for nothing sellout who belongs to the streets.

“Those uncalled for statements should be condemned with the strongest terms possible. Unacceptable, demeaning, despicable and disrespectful.

“Even if it is investing in our football it shouldn’t be at the expense of demeaning people who are actually supposed to be referred to as professionals.

“We can treat our own players better.”

The 2013 Kenyan Premier League winner added a poor season should not be an excuse to demean players.

“Where in the world does it guarantee for a player to be called a hyena which belongs to the streets because they didn’t perform according to the club's expectations?” quipped the former star.

“To make matters worse they are made to carry all sorts of false allegations that will dog them in their careers?

“We can’t be kept at ransom because of money. Respect is worth much more than money. That excessively loose tongue is what needs to be tamed.

“As far as I’m concerned some of those players’ dedication and respect for their art can’t be doubted. Some of those players even left other potentially better offers to join that club.

“A bad season doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a sellout or a hyena.

Article continues below

“Results are achieved with time, for one to get a return on their investments they have to be patient unless this is EPL where investors want instant results. Look at our local football setting and dynamics, it doesn’t favour instant success.

“If you ask me, some of those players let go had a huge potential of bringing in big business for the club in the near future through transfer benefits. A player like [Derrick] Otanga, a top prospect and an asset.”

The exit of Wazito coach Stewart Hall was followed by the sacking of 11 players.