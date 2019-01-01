Sofapaka need to be brave and fight for their rightful KPL position - Baraza

The coach made the assertions after leading his team to a 2-1 win against Wazito FC on Sunday

will fight to get to the position they deserve on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table, coach John Baraza has vowed.

Sofapaka registered their third win of the season, over Wazito FC at Narok Stadium, and the coach believes they have started the journey of moving up the table.

The former Harambee Stars winger returned to occupy the head coach's role after Batoto ba Mungu parted ways with Divaldo Alves.

"We are trying to find our position on the league table because where we are now is not a position that befits a club of Sofapaka stature," Baraza told reporters after Sunday's match.

Kepha Aswani and Brian Nyakan scored the two goals which handed the 2009 KPL champions their win against the league newcomers and Baraza admits the match was not easy at all.

“Although the match was very difficult, the boys fought equally hard because they knew the importance of winning it. I hope this is going to be a springboard for better results going into the next matches,” explained the tactician.

He further added how the future matches should be given the seriousness it deserves by his players.

“We have to be clear that we need to fight and keep winning in order to retain our normal position in the league,” he stated.

“It is just the beginning and I am happy the boys understand the kind of a mission which lies ahead. Our main priority in each game which comes is to pick maximum points and nothing else.”

They are currently 10th on the KPL table with just 11 points.

Article continues below

Next for Sofapaka are who also won their matchday nine fixture against . Zoo FC and FC are the other opponents for Baraza's charges this month.