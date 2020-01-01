'Sofapaka must step up to win matches & stay close to KPL leaders' – Baraza

Batoto ba Mungu coach has urged his players to start winning matches so as to catch up with runaway league leaders

coach John Baraza has called on his charges to step up their game and win matches so as to stay close to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title contenders.

Batoto ba Mungu have not enjoyed a good run in recent weeks with their latest outing being a 2-1 defeat against champions in Kisumu.

It is the reason the former Harambee Stars striker has now challenged his players to get back to winning ways as they face off with in another match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

“We have not had a good run and we need to step up because our fellow competitors are doing quite well,” Baraza told the club’s official website.

“We dropped points in matches we ought not to have, thus we just have to get back to winning ways against [Mathare United] on Sunday.”

The two teams – Sofapaka and Mathare - have met on 23 occasions in which Batoto ba Mungu have won 12 matches while the Slum Boys have managed four wins with seven matches ending in draws.

In the reverse fixture, Sofapaka emerged winners after beating Mathare by a solitary goal courtesy of Brian Nyakan. Sofapaka are likely to hand their new signings debuts among them Brian Kayanja, Promise Chinonso Uzoagba and Sebastian Ikekhai Sunday.

However, they will miss the services of the injured duo David Simiyu and Nyakan.