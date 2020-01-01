‘Sofapaka must step up to stand chance of beating Gor Mahia’ – Asieche

The Batoto ba Mungu assistant captain calls on his teammates to be clinical in front of goal against the Kenyan champions

midfielder Ellie Asieche has called on his teammates to put in an extra gear when they entertain in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

Batoto ba Mungu will be seeking revenge as they lost 2-1 to Gor Mahia two weeks ago and the assistant captain has stated for them to achieve the fete, they must step up and be clinical against the champions.

“We have been training well and equally playing well in our matches but we haven’t been consistent and getting results we have been hoping for,” Asieche is quoted by the club’s official website.

More teams

“For you to win you have to be clinical at goal, I feel this has been lacking. In most of our past matches, we have always been ready but I feel being clinical at goal has been our major undoing and generally, we haven’t stepped uprightly as needed.

“There is more to just being ready and preparing well and that is stepping up with the right attitude, I feel this has also been lacking because in most occasions we have led only to surrender.”

Article continues below

I want to urge my teammates to step up more because we need to get back to winning ways and to maintain consistency thus I feel this is the only way we are going to achieve all this.”

On the Gor Mahia match, Asieche added, “It’s always going to be a tough match facing them but I feel we are well prepared to take them on, we haven’t had a good run against them and we hope to start making a difference by picking up maximum points.”

Sofapaka coach John Baraza will miss the services of keeper Nicholas Sebwato who picked up a knock on his knee, striker Brian Nyakan an ankle knock and Brian Magonya who is continuing with his rehab after a successful surgery.