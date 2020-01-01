Sofapaka must stay positive to end poor run against Zoo FC – Achesa

The Batoto ba Mungu defender calls on his teammates to stay positive and strong as they try to arrest a run of poor results

defender Titus Achesa has called on his teammates to stay positive if they are to end a poor run of results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Batoto ba Mungu have lost two matches in a row – 2-1 against AFC and 1-0 against – an outcome that saw them slip down from the top five teams in the 17-team league table.

As they prepare to face Zoo FC on Friday, Achesa has asked for focus, as quoted by the club’s official website: “We are on a bad run of results as a club. We lost our previous two matches away and home to AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars respectively.

“It is a huge concern to us as team and the entire Sofapaka family. We haven’t had a convincing consistency run and I believe it’s a big worry to the team and we want to correct that starting on Friday.

“We have been preparing well ahead of the match on Friday, the energy levels and positive attitude is high and I believe we should be able come out with a convincing result on Friday.

“I want to urge my fellow teammates to be positive and stronger mentality because such situation always calls for a strong mentality and a positive attitude.

"It’s only these two that will help us get back on the right frame and hopefully propel us back to winning ways come Friday.”

Achesa will be in contention and to help the team register a positive result at Kericho Green Stadium.