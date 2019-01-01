Sofapaka must keep the winning mentality going in KPL - Divaldo Alves

The new Batoto ba Mungu coach happy to have registered first win of the season after thrashing the Sugar Millers on Sunday

coach Divaldo Alves has urged his players to keep their winning momentum going after they secured their first victory of the season against Sugar on Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu were yet to register a win from their opening two matches but pulled out a 4-0 annihilation of the Sugar Millers at Narok Stadium, a result which left the team’s Portuguese coach bubbling with confidence.

“At least we have now picked our first win, it feels good to come out of the quagmire and finally chalk up a huge win as we did,” Alves told reporters.

“Obviously, this is a manifestation the players are intent on improving. As I said before when I landed this job, my goal was to transform Sofapaka as one of the best clubs in Africa.”

The Portuguese coach says they will take it a game at a time as they strive to improve on their position in the 18-team Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

Article continues below

“Obviously, [KPL] is not easy but the idea here is to treat each of our remaining matches like a final and see what happens after that,” Alves continued.

“The bottom line is there is a drastic improvement in the team’s playing unit which can make any coach happy.”

Sofapaka will next take on in a league match on Saturday.