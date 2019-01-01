Sofapaka midfielder Elli Esieche drooling for maiden Harambee Stars call up

Esieche has played at the junior rank, but he's yet to be called to the senior team

Sofapaka midfielder Elli Esieche is drooling for a call up to the national team.

Esieche who has scored three goals and an assist for Batoto BA Mungu to propel his side to four consecutive wins, says his main target this season to earn his maiden senior national team call up.

The forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt remains the short term target for the midfielder who is yet to earn his first national team cap.

“It would be great if the opportunity opens up for me. It is every player’s dream to play for the national team and for me it will be a big achievement.”

“I have played at the junior levels but yet to get a call up in the seniors. It would mean a lot to get that chance and every day I am working hard to see that dream fulfilled one day,” Asieche was quoted by Sofapaka.co.ke.

The midfielder has been in fine form over the last few matches and he hopes he can continue in this form for the remainder of the season to stand a chance with Harambee Stars.

Speaking ahead of the Sunday’s Kenyan Premier League clash against the league defending champions, Esieche observed: “The win against Mathare has brought a lot of moral in camp as we head to face Gor Mahia. It will be a tough game because they are a good team we but will take this game just like any other and approach it with a lot of seriousness.

“There has been a lot of freedom to play and that is why you find a player thrives. Also, we have been working hard as a team and everyone is performing their role well that is why it has been easier for me. Also, we push each other as players to perform well in every game.

“Teamwork and hard work have been the reason we are here today and as players, we try to learn something new from every game. Hard work does not stop here. We need to continue working,” noted Asieche.

Sofapaka will clash with K’Ogalo in Nakuru on Sunday.