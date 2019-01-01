Sofapaka midfielder Dennis Odhiambo challenges team ahead of Kariobangi Sharks clash

A tight defense is the secret behind Sofapaka’s strength that saw them break free from the shackle of defeats, says midfielder Dennis Odhiambo.

Sofapaka won their last two games, the first time they have achieved the feat this season and Odhiambo believes that they finally identified and sealed the problem-a porous defense that has conceded 14 goals.

“Strikers win you games but defense wins you titles. We realized that we were conceding so much and we worked hard to try and reduce that which worked over the last three games.

“We have only conceded twice through set pieces, but improved a lot overall.”

Sofapaka will face a stern test when they play Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday, but Odhiambo believes that the striking department will do their job. “Also, we have started scoring more and our strikers have picked that finishing touch which was missing and the confidence has improved. We have worked so hard and the fruits are now visible,” he told the club official portal.

He further called on the team to keep working hard ahead of Sharks duel as they face a confident side that is yet to lose a game this season. “They are a tough side having played well in Tanzania and tactically they are good as well. They are good on the ball but we have a strategy to face them and ensure we win.”

Sixth-placed Sharks and Sofapaka who are a place behind them are separated by just one point. Sharks 16 points while Batoto Ba Mungu is seventh.