Sofapaka lead the line as teams undergo Covid-19 tests for FKF Premier League kick-off

The federation has held a fruitful first day of testing players and officials as they prepare to kick-off the 2020-21 season

Football Federation (FKF) has successfully kicked-off the exercise of testing players and officials for Covid-19 ahead of the resumption of the Premier League on November 28.

In line with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports and Culture protocols, Bidco United, , and were the first to get tested at the Thika Stadium and Utalii grounds respectively on Monday, November 23.

Kakamega , Wazito FC, FC, Posta , FC, , and will be tested on Tuesday, at the Bukhungu Stadium, Marist University College, Utalii Grounds, KPA Sports Club Mbaraki, Sudi Stadium(Nzoia) and Moi Stadium (Kisumu) respectively.

, AFC , and Nairobi City Stars will close the Covid-19 testing process on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Senede High School(Vihiga), De Paul Center Karen and Ligi Ndogo grounds respectively.

The 2020-21 FKF Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday with eight matches lined up for matchday one which will also see a total of three matches screened live by FKF partners Startimes.

FKF has also confirmed Kariobangi Sharks will play against Bidco United in a preparation match by Startimes on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

“We will use the match to gauge our preparedness ahead of kick-off and that is the reason we have planned to have the match,” FKD CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Monday.

According to the revised fixture obtained by Goal, the vs Tusker match which was scheduled for Nyayo Stadium has now been postponed while AFC Leopards, who were supposed to start the season against Western Stima, will now kick-off against Posta Rangers.

In the opening day, on November 28, three matches will be played with AFC Leopards taking on at Nyayo Stadium, the game will also be live on TV, while will come up against Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari host Zoo FC.

On Sunday, two matches will be beamed live, Kariobangi Sharks against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium and Western Stima against Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In other matches set for Sunday, promoted side Nairobi City Stars will open their campaign against Nzoia Sugar, host KCB at Narok Stadium, while will come up against Vihiga United.

FKF PL Round 1 Fixture; Saturday; AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers (Nyayo Stadium, 3 pm), Mathare United vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Stadium, 4:15 pm) and Bandari vs Zoo Youth FC (Mbaraki Grounds, 3 pm.

Sunday; Nairobi City Stars vs Nzoia Sugar (Nyayao Stadium, 3 pm), Kariobangi Sharks vs Wazito FC (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm), Sofapaka vs KCB (Narok Stadium, 3 pm), Ulinzi Stars vs Vihiga United (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm) and Western Stima vs Bidco United (Moi Stadium, 1 pm).