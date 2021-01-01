'Like getting your lost job back' - Sofapaka's Kibwage elated with FKF-PL return

Batoto ba Mungu are hoping to turn the season around after initial struggles in the campaign

Sofapaka FC vice-captain Michael Kibwage has welcomed Football Kenya Federation Premier League's resumption, stating the feeling is just like getting back the job you had lost.

Last weekend, while addressing the nation from the State House during celebrations to mark Labour Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the suspension on sporting activities, that was effected on March 26 as a measure to curb Covid-19, had been lifted but maintained action can only return under strict guidelines from both the Ministries of Health and Sports.

The FKF went on to communicate that the league will resume in two weeks' time and clubs should be prepared.

Just like other players, the Kenya international is happy that the league is back but insists the break negatively impacted their momentum.

"We have been waiting for the resumption of football in the country and I literally jumped in celebration when the president lifted the suspension," Kibwage told Goal on Monday.

"It is like losing your job and then you are re-hired after some time; do you get the feeling? I admit the momentum we had was halted as well as match fitness, but the good thing is that football is back and we are happy."

Prior to the break, the 2009 league champions had managed to collect 19 points from 15 games played, and are 17 points behind leaders Tusker FC, who have played a game more.

Despite the odds being against Batoto ba Mungu, the youngster insists nothing will change and they are going to give their best to the end of the campaign.

"Our aim as a team is still the same; to win the league and nothing can change that until the last whistle of our final game in the season," Kibwage continued.

"This season, the league has been so competitive compared to the previous ones. I expect nothing less than the same competition when we resume and I am very prepared to fight for my club and take it to where it belongs; at the top."

Batoto ba Mungu hope the technical bench, led by Ken Odhiambo and David Ouma, can help the one-time champions to bounce back from their struggles in the first half of the season.