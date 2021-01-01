'Many players who wish for my Harambee Stars chance' - Sofapaka's Kibwage

The Batoto ba Mungu assistant captain believes he can make it to the final squad

Sofapaka defender Michael Kibwage has stated the call-up to the national team is a motivation to him.

The youngster was called up to the Harambee Stars provisional squad to prepare for the Africa Nations Cup qualifying game against Egypt on March 22.

He will be fighting for a slot alongside Johnstone Kibwage of Wazito, KCB's Davis Owino and Boniface Onyango of Kariobangi Sharks.

The youngster has further said it is an honour to turn out for the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee-led charges.

"There are many players who wish to get that chance but they have not," Kibwage told Goal on Tuesday.

"I count this opportunity as a privilege; it is an honour to be called in the national team. There are thousands who wish for that chance and I do not take it for granted.

"It has motivated me even more, and apart from working harder, I will work smarter to get many more."

The Batoto ba Mungu centre-back now hopes to make it into the final squad ahead of the game against the seven-time Afcon champions.

"The competition is stiff because we have quality players in that department," Kibwage added.

"However, in such a situation, you have to give your best and prove you have what it takes to make it to the final team."

The Stars are in Group G alongside Comoros, Egypt and Togo. They have so far managed to get three points from the four games played.

They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Egypt before registering the same against the Sparrowhawks in Nairobi.

They hosted Les Coelacantes in Nairobi and settled for a 1-1 draw before falling 2-1 away in Moroni.

Kenya’s Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia).