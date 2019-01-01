Sofapaka is among the title favorites, says coach John Baraza

Sofapaka is among the five teams favored to win the 2019 Kenyan Premier League title, says Coach John Baraza.

The former international, who has won four of his last five games since he replaced Melis Medo at the helm, says that the Sunday’s clash with K’Ogalo might give a slight view of where the title will be heading to.

Both sides will clash at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday after the game was moved from Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium, owing to Gor Mahia’s travel from Angola where they played a Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

Baraza is focused on collecting another three points but concedes it will be a tough assignment against the defending champions.

“Mathare is a top team and getting a win over them was important for our motivation as a team. For a team, winning against direct title rivals is always great and that pushed us somewhere on the table.

“Gor Mahia just like Mathare, Tusker and Bandari and now us, we are all in the title race. Winning against these teams is a top target for us because it will put us at some advantage,” Baraza was quoted on Sofapaka.coke.