Sofapaka in no hurry to appoint an assistant coach, says President Elly Kalekwa

The position felt vacant after Baraza was elevated to the head of the technical bench after Melis Medo left the club

is not in a hurry to appoint an assistant coach, says club president Elly Kalekwa.

Earlier this year, the outspoken owner had said the 2009 league champions were in the process of getting a tactician to help current coach John Baraza. In an interview with Goal, Kalekwa says that is no longer the plan since the club has tremendously improved.

“We wanted someone to help Baraza, but later we realized there is no need. The team is performing well and has really improved, so we have decided to let the current team continue working. All we want is to see the club performing better.

“I cannot say whether we will bring in new faces in the next transfer window or not, it will depend on the coach. If he feels there is a need to strengthen the team we will definitely sign.”

Sofapaka won the league ten years ago under Robert Matano and the title has evaded them since then.