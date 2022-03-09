Sofapaka hold Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars duel cancelled

Gor Mahia were held to a 1-1 draw by Sofapaka during a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Wundanyi Stadium on Wednesday.

Joe Waithera and Peter Lwasa scored a goal for each side as they shared points from the draw.



Batoto ba Mungu would have broken the deadlock in the fifth minute, but Lawrence Juma – who is a regular goalscorer for the 2009 champions – shot wide after he was spectacularly spotted by Joe Waithera in the fifth minute.



Gor Mahia’s first chance came in the 10th minute when a good combination between Boniface Omondi and George Odhiambo got them into the penalty box, but the latter’s header went just wide.

Goalkeeper Kevin Omondi made a superb save in the 20th minute to deny Lwasa, who had easily made his way into the Sofapaka box after he collected a neat long cross from Gad Mathews.



The home side took the lead in the 30th minute when Waithera launched a powerful shot past Mathews. The Gor Mahia goalkeeper, however, was superbly alert in the 44th minute as he denied Juma a chance to double their lead.



K’Ogalo almost grabbed an equalizer in the 70th minute, but Alpha Onyango’s volley hit the post. Three minutes later, Sando Yangay – after he was set through on goal by Lwasa - could not score as Omondi made a huge save near his left post to keep the scoreline in favour of Sofapaka.



After numerous attempts to break the deadlock, Gor Mahia’s undying efforts were rewarded with a 74th-minute equalizer when Lwasa finally managed to beat goalkeeper Omondi.



Elsewhere, the AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars game had to be called off due to the lack of a well-equipped ambulance.



The home side provided an ambulance that had no defibrillator and that forced the match – that was set to be played in Kericho - to be called off.



"Our Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars that was to be played today [Wednesday] at Kericho Green Stadium has been cancelled,” the club confirmed.



At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz earned the bragging rights of the Ingo Derby after beating Vihiga Bullets 1-0.



Yema Mwana scored the only goal of the encounter that helped Kakamega Homeboyz – who are now nine points clear at the top – record a league double over the league debutants.