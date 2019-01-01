Sofapaka head coach John Baraza lauds KCB despite going down

Umaru Kasumba’s lone goal from the penalty spot was enough to propel Batoto ba Mungu past the bankers in a league match

coach John Baraza has admitted that they were lucky to get a win against on Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu came into the match seeking for a win after their 2-2 draw against Kakamega last weekend but had to wait until the last minute before Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba converted from the penalty spot for a 1-0 win.

Article continues below

Baraza has now admitted that it was not easy against the bankers despite the win. “We were very lucky to get the win. It was not an easy match. KCB gave us a tough test and I must credit them for the way they played.

“I don’t want to blame my players because KCB made it difficult for us and I must say that they are very unlucky to go home without a point. Honestly speaking, they deserved to get something from this match.”

Sofapaka have now moved to fourth on the 18-team log after accumulating 27 points.