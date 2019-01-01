Sofapaka head coach John Baraza: Anything is possible in football

Gor Mahia will host Sofapaka after winning the reverse fixture 1-0, courtesy of Samuel Onyango’s strike

coach John Baraza has admitted that he is looking forward to a very competitive match on Sunday against .

The match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu has been primed to decide who will win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) between the two sides. Gor Mahia are leading the log with seven more points than second-placed Sofapaka and a win for the visitors might open the race.

“This is going to be a tough match for both teams especially considering that they have had a good run in the league. We are prepared well and we know Gor Mahia is not going to give us an easy run but we know that we can fight and eventually get a win,” Baraza told Goal.

Since 2010, Sofapaka have managed only two wins against the Green Army but the league's defending champions have never beaten the 2009 league victors twice in a season in those nine years. Baraza is aware of their poor record against Gor Mahia.

“We know very well that we have had poor run against Gor Mahia but everyone knows that records are there to be broken and we are ready to end that,” he added.

“The team knows that anything in football is achievable and I have also been taking them back in time to when I was still a player telling them that they can achieve what we did then or even more."

Baraza will miss the services of his injured lethal striker Umaru Kasumba who has scored 16 goals. Kepha Aswani is suspended.

“They [the available players in the squad] have promised to turn up and win the match for their counterparts who will not be here. Kasumba and Aswani will definitely not play tomorrow but the boys have promised to fight and possibly win the match for them,” Baraza concluded.