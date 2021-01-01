Sofapaka give injury updates ahead of Tusker clash

Batoto ba Mungu will visit the Brewers under a new coach as they were forced to make changes after a poor start to the season

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side will welcome defender Michael Bodo for Sunday's league clash against .

Bodo, according to the club, is fully fit for the match that will be held at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasararani. Sofapaka will be under a new coach, Ken Okoth, who was appointed in order to fill the place that was left by John Baraza.

“Defender Bodo has fully recovered from a nagging thigh injury and should be in contention for Sunday’s match,” the club announced on Saturday.

More teams

As Odhiambo, who has already begun training sessions with Batoto ba Mungu, readies to take charge of his first game, he will be forced to do so without Isaac Mitima, who is suffering from a knee injury, Stephen Okola, who will is ruled out by an ankle problem, and midfielder David Simiyu, who is yet to recover from a foot injury.

“Rwandan centre-back Isaac Mitima will yet again miss Tusker clash. The defender, however, has resumed light training and should be fully fit in a week’s time,” Sofapaka added.

“Defender Okola will miss the third match of the season due to an ankle injury. We will miss the services of Simiyu who sustained a foot injury in training.”

When he joined, Odhiambo outlined his ambitions and said he believes the players will help him a great deal in chasing those targets.

“This a big club and the ambitions are so clear that when the president [Elly Kalekwa] talked to me I felt it was a good opportunity to join the club and help achieve their targets,” the former Bandari head coach said.

Article continues below

“The club has a good set of players who are very talented, skilful and of good quality. I believe they are capable of achieving a lot. When the president reached out to me, his desires were so clear for the club and that is winning the title.

“This is what made it easier for me to decide on joining the club.”

Odhiambo came back to serve a club he helped gain promotion in 2008 and won the league as a player in 2009.