Sofapaka forward John Avire believes in Kenya Premier League title glory

Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Bandari are the clubs in the running to lift the trophy this season

striker John Avire is still maintaining hope that they can fight for the Kenyan Premier League title.

Going into Matchday 26, Sofapaka have played one more game than but Avire is confident that the fight is far from over. Batoto ba Mungu will be tested in this regard when they entertain on Sunday.

“There is still a very good opportunity because the gap is not that big. We believe that we can do it and we will fight to the end. At this moment each and every one of the nine games that remain is important to us and our target is to pick up three points. It is a tough fight but we have the belief,” Avire told the club’s official website.

Avire has five goals while his striking counterpart Umaru Kasumba has netted 12 goals this season. The former star hopes to regain his scoring touch and add to his league goals count.

“Well, it has been a long time and I would wish to get back into scoring form. But the most important thing for me is the team performance. It will be tough against Mathare but as a team, we are prepared to win. We have trained very well this week and the morale is high. Everyone is focused to get those three points because we know just how much it is important to us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mathare United will miss Kelvin Kimani for the early kick-off at Kenyatta Stadium.

“Kimani will sit out Sunday's clash against Sofapaka due to a contusion on his upper gluteal muscles. This will be his second consecutive match out, after missing the trip to ,” the club’s statement read on Facebook.