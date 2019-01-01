Sofapaka FC coach Melis Medo resigns after only seven matches to the new season

Batoto ba Mungu have re-appointed assistant coach John Baraza to take over the role after the American coach threw in the towel

Sofapaka coach Melis Medo has thrown in the towel after seven matches into the season.

The tactician has not had a perfect start as he may have wished, winning just one of the seven games played, drawing four and losing the other two. Club's President Elly Kalekwa has told Goal that the coach opted out after failing to hit the target he had set.

"Yes, Melis has resigned, he is no longer our coach. We have our targets here and maybe after initial struggles, the coach has decided to leave. As it is, John Baraza will take over as caretaker coach until we find a coach, who will replace Medo.

"Our initial target remains the same, we want to win the league and it is very possible for us to do so."

Batoto ba Mungu won the league way back in 2009 during the debut season.